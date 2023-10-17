Strange caught two of three targets for 27 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-20 win over Indianapolis.

The rookie second-round pick had just two catches for seven yards across the first five games of the season, but he played a season-high 55 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps Sunday. He saw similar playing time as fellow reserve tight end Luke Farrell, while Evan Engram remains the clear starter. Strange could work as Jacksonville's No. 2 tight end going forward, but he's unlikely to see much action in the passing game if Engram stays healthy.