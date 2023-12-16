Strange (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Strange was a limited participant in all three practices this week and has a chance to return from a two-game absence. If he does play, he'll return to his role operating on special teams and as a run-blocking tight end behind Evan Engram and Luke Farrell.
