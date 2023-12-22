Strange (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The rookie tight end out of Penn State was limited all week in practice after missing Jacksonville's last three games with this foot issue, and he's now got a shot at suiting up in Week 16. Even if Strange is able to play Sunday, he'd likely see minimal work on offense, as he's behind both Evan Engram and Luke Farrell on the Jaguars' depth chart.