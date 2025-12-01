Strange recorded three receptions on four targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-3 win over the Titans.

Strange caught all three of his passes in the first half, with his most impactful reception coming on a 21-yard touchdown catch, splitting the Tennessee defense down the middle of the field. He chipped in a pair of 12-yard receptions to help set up a field goal as the first half concluded to cap off his day. Strange now has eight receptions on nine targets for 138 yards and a score in two games since returning from injured reserve.