Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Contract extension coming soon?

Strange and the Jaguars have engaged in preliminary discussions about a contract extension, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Strange has reportedly spent spring practices lining up in multiple roles and could be headed for an expanded role on offense in Year 2 in head coach Liam Coen's system, per Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. On a per-game basis, the 2023 second-round pick enjoyed the most productive season of his career in 2025, totaling a 46-540-3 receiving line in just 12 regular-season appearances. Jacksonville is projected to deploy more multi-TE formations in 2026, with Strange being joined by rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol. Currently, Strange is heading into the final year of his rookie deal with the team.