Strange is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Strange made one catch for 22 yards in the first half, good for second on the team. The severity of the injury is unclear, though his absence would leave a significant void in the Jacksonville offense if he cannot return. Strange was spotted on the sideline without a helmet to start the third quarter.

