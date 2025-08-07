Strange has had strong chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and has been a consistent performer early in training camp, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 2023 second-round pick wasn't significantly involved in Jacksonville's passing game as a rookie, but he had a bit of a breakout in 2024 with 40 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games. Strange is now positioned as the Jaguars' starting tight end after the offseason departure of Evan Engram, and building that chemistry with Lawrence is pivotal after the signal-caller was limited to just 10 games last year. According to John Shipley of SI.com, the Jaguars plan to give their starters some playing time in Saturday's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, though it remains to be seen how long the units actually remain in the game.