The Jaguars selected Strange in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 61st overall.

Evan Engram is coming off a career year, but Jacksonville needed a tight end that offers more as a blocker and Strange can provide that to an extent. The Penn State product checks in at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds with 4.7 speed and impressive leaping ability for a tight end. He caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns as a senior and showed some natural ability in that regard that could translate to the next level. It may take time for him to find a fantasy-relevant role in Jacksonville, however.