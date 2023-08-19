Strange recorded three receptions on four targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 25-7 preseason win over the Lions.

Strange was the second tight end on the field, after incumbent backup Luke Farrell. He ended up getting a significant amount of run late into the second quarter, and his most significant contribution came on a 15-yard gain that was primarily based on work after the catch. For now, Strange appears to be third on the tight end depth chart, though he could jump Farrell prior to the close of the preseason.