Strange became the number one tight end for the Jaguars in 2025 after Evan Engram signed with Denver in free agency. In his expanded role, Strange set a career-high in receiving yards and touchdowns (540 yards and three touchdowns) despite missing five games due to a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve. The 25-year-old will look to build on his career season entering 2026.