Strange caught five of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans.

Strange finished tied for the team lead in catches with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers while his seven targets were third behind Meyers (10) and Parker Washington (11). The tight end has now reeled in at least five passes in three straight contests, compiling 207 receiving yards on 19 catches in those games. The Jaguars are off in Week 7, so his next chance to continue his momentum will come Nov. 1 against the Colts.