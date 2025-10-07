The Jaguars placed Strange on injured reserve Tuesday due to a quadriceps injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Strange sustained what the Jaguars had previously labeled as a hip injury with just over four minutes remaining in the first half of Monday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs, resulting in his early exit from the contest. After undergoing further testing, Strange has now been diagnosed with a quad issue that will keep him out multiple games, though Garafolo relays that the Jaguars anticipate that the tight end has avoided a season-ending injury and will be able to return in around a month. Despite playing just 22 snaps in Monday's win, Strange leads the Jaguars with 20 catches through five games and has produced 204 receiving yards and no touchdowns. His absence should open up more opportunities at tight end for Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long.