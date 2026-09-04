Strange is the Jaguars' projected Week 1 starter at tight end following the NFL's cut-down day, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.

Strange inked a three-year extension with Jacksonville back in June, and in the wake of roster cuts, rookie second-round pick Nate Boerkircher, rookie fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol and fifth-year pro Quintin Morris are the other TEs on the roster. As a result, Strange is the likeliest member of the group, barring health concerns, to end the campaign as the leader in offensive snaps. He's also coming off a 2025 season in which he posted a 46-540-3 line on 60 targets across 12 regular-season games.