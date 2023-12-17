Strange (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Strange was questionable for Sunday's matchup but will be forced to miss a third consecutive game due to his foot injury. However, he was a limited participant in practice all week, and it's possible he returns to action soon.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Chance to play versus Baltimore•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Limited to begin Week 15 prep•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Officially out for Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Unlikely to face Browns•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Not over injury•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Ruled out Monday•