Strange (hip) finished with five receptions on as many targets for 93 yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win against Arizona.

Strange made a triumphant return from a five-game injury absence, finishing as Jacksonville's leading receiver with a season-high 93 yards in a thrilling overtime victory. The 24-year-old was averaging 4.8 receptions and 45.5 yards in four healthy games prior to going down in Week 5, so it was a great sign for managers to see their tight end maintain a large role on offense following his lengthy layoff. With a clean bill of health and starting job in tact, Strange checks in as a startable option in most formats for next Sunday's tilt against the Titans.