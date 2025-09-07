Strange caught all four of his targets for a team-high 59 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

The third-year tight end finished second on the Jaguars in receptions to rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter, but Strange not only led the team in receiving yardage, he was on the other end of Trevor Lawrence's longest completion of the day, a 24-yard toss on the opening drive to help set up a Cam Little field goal. Strange set career-best numbers in 2024 while working behind Evan Engram, but with the veteran now in Denver, he could be poised for a true breakout in 2025. He'll look to build on Sunday's performance on the road in Week 2 against the Bengals.