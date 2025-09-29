Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Leads team with six receptions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strange brought in six of seven targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the 49ers.
Strange finished in a tie with WR Brian Thomas for the lead in team targets (seven) while leading his club with six receptions in a solid overall effort. The 24-year-old Strange has produced 19 receptions for 182 yards through four starts, nearly matching half of his production across 17 games last season (40-411-2). Strange has quietly entered the starting conversation at a shallow fantasy position as the Jaguars prepare to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5.
