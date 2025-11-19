Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strange (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The Jaguars opened Strange's 21-day practice window last week, with the tight end then logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday before resting Friday. He was ruled out for Sunday's eventual win over the Chargers, but he could make a real run at playing this coming Sunday against the Cardinals. With Hunter Long (hip) also banged up, Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt shared TE snaps during the win over Los Angeles.
