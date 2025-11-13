Strange (hip) was limited in his return to practice Wednesday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Meanwhile, fellow TE Hunter Long (hip/knee) -- who was inactive in Week 10 -- was unable to practice Wednesday. Strange now has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the Jaguars post injury designations ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. In any case, Strange would need to be activated from IR by Saturday afternoon in order to have a chance to see his first game action since Oct.6. Prior to being sidelined, Strange recorded a 20/204/0 receiving line line on 24 targets in five contests.