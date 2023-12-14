Strange (foot) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Strange has missed the Jaguars' past two games due to a foot injury, and he didn't practice at all last week. His ability to get in a limited session on the first day of Week 15 prep suggests that he's making progress, but the tight end's chance of returning to action against Baltimore on Sunday could hinge on how much he's able to practice the rest of the week. When healthy, Strange has had a fairly significant role as a blocker, but he's totaled just four catches on seven targets for 34 yards and one touchdown over 11 games.