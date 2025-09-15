Strange secured three of five targets for 17 yads during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati.

Strange again operated as Jacksonville's clear No. 1 tight end, playing 90 percent of offensive snaps, but it was wideouts Dyami Brown (5-57-1) and Parker Washington (5-76-0) who stepped up in the receiving game with both Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter held in check for a second straight week. Strange has drawn nine targets through two weeks, enough volume to put him on the radar as a back-end TE1 for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Texans.