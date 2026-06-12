Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Lining up in multiple roles

Strange said Thursday after the Jaguars' final mandatory minicamp practice that his second year in head coach Liam Coen's system feels "a lot less chaotic" despite being asked to line up in "a lot more positions," Garry Smits of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union reports.

"It's just a lot of position changes for me," Strange said, "but I want that. It's a good responsibility to have." The 2023 second-round pick enters the final year of his rookie deal as Jacksonville's clear No. 1 tight end, despite the additions of rookies Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol to a crowded room that also includes veterans Hunter Long and Quintin Morris. Jacksonville's offense figures to lean heavily on multi-TE formations in 2026, but Strange's versatility will help him remain productive even if targets are spread around at the position. He posted a career-best 46-540-3 receiving line in just 12 regular-season games last year and remains one of the league's better blocking tight ends. Though he's eligible for an extension, Strange said his "mind's not on that at all" Thursday when asked about contract talks.