Strange played 27 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 31-21 win against the Colts.

The rookie second-round pick received a fair amount of playing time in his professional debut but was an afterthought in the passing game, with starter Evan Engram being the only Jacksonville tight end to receive any targets. Luke Farrell received a bit more playing time, but neither he or Strange are likely to see much of the ball while Engram remains healthy.