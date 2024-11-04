Strange played nine offensive snaps and wasn't targeted during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
The 23-year-old secured a career-high five receptions Week 8 against the Packers, but he was out-snapped by No. 3 tight end Luke Farrell in Sunday's loss. Strange may be occasionally involved in the passing game when Evan Engram is healthy but doesn't have a consistent enough role for fantasy consideration.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Cashes in all five targets Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: No targets in win•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Two targets in Engram's return•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Likely heading to backup role•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Catches another touchdown•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Brings in three targets•