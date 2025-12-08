Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Only 27 yards in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strange recorded three receptions on six targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Colts.
Strange tied for second on the team with six targets, though he had little to show for it. His longest gain went for 16 yards on a reception late in the first quarter, and he also came up just short of the end zone on the Jaguars' first offensive possession while being targeted inside the 10. Strange has at least four targets in all three of his games since returning from injury, though this was his lowest yardage total in that span.
