Strange (quadriceps) is expected to miss at least five weeks due to a quadriceps and hip injury that includes a ligament tear, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports.

Strange was already facing an absence of at least four weeks after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday, so this update doesn't significantly change his return timeline, though it provides clarity on the nature of his injury. Schultz adds that Strange isn't expected to need surgery on the injury Strange suffered in Monday's win over Kansas City.