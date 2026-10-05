Strange caught seven of eight targets for 95 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Bengals.

Cincinnati annually plays bad defense against opposing tight ends, and Strange was able to take advantage of the clean matchup by leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards Sunday. An every-down tight end in Jacksonville's potent offense, he's a weekly fringe TE1/2 headed into next Sunday's game against the Eagles. On the season, Strange has 14 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets.