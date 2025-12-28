Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Posts 54 yards in Week 17 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strange caught three of five targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Colts.
Strange finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Parker Washington's 115. This was the third time Strange has reached 50 receiving yards in 11 appearances this season, and he has at least three catches in nine of those 11 games. He'll look to close out the regular season on a high note when the Jaguars try to clinch the AFC South in Week 18 against the Titans.
