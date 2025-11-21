Strange (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Unlike last week, when he was ruled out on the Jaguars' final injury report, Strange has a chance to return to action this weekend, but the team will need to activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon before not including him on its Week 12 list of inactives. Fellow TE Hunter Long (hip/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest, so if Strange is able to suit up, he'll join Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt as options at the position.