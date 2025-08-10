Strange recorded one reception on one target for 11 yards in Saturday's 31-25 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Strange played one offensive possession with the Jaguars' starting skill-position unit and hauled in his only target over the middle of the field. The offseason departure of Evan Engram leaves Strange as the clear top tight end on the depth chart, though it may be hard for him to be a consistent fantasy contributor due to target competition from the likes of Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter.