Strange caught one of three targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 48-20 win against the Jets.

The 25-year-old didn't get on the board until a 26-yard reception in the third quarter, and he's now totaled just four catches for 53 yards across the past two games. Jacksonville's offense has been humming with seven straight games of at least 25 points, the last three of which have been blowout victories. Strange has clearly established himself as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end but has limited upside for fantasy managers with the offense primarily running through Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas and Jakobi Meyers. In nine games this season, Strange has caught 32 passes for 395 yards and one touchdown.