Strange has been ruled out from returning to Monday's game against the Chiefs, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Strange suffered the injury in the first half and was briefly checked in the medical tent was also spotted riding a stationary bike. He never appeared close to returning thereafter, as he was spotted on the sideline without his helmet to begin the second half. The severity of the injury is not yet clear.

