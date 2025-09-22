Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Season-best effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strange brought in six of seven targets for 61 yards in the Jaguars' 17-10 win over the Texans on Sunday.
Strange led the Jaguars in both receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon with figures that also qualified as season highs for the third-year tight end. Strange has at least four targets in each of the first three games as he takes over what was a high-volume role during Evan Engram's tenure with the team. The 2023 second-round pick appears to have burgeoning chemistry with the inconsistent Trevor Lawrence, and Strange could once again serve as a key target when Lawrence tries to navigate an aggressive 49ers defense in a Week 4 road matchup next Sunday.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Limited to three catches in Week 2•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Leading receiver in Week 1 win•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Quick preseason appearance•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Delivering early in camp•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Working as clear TE1 at camp•
-
Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Four grabs in OT loss•