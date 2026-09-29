Strange caught three of five targets for 32 yards during the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Most of Strange's production came on a 23-yard catch midway through the second quarter, which put the Jaguars just outside the red zone and helped lead to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Jakobi Meyers five plays later. Strange finished Sunday's game tied for the second-most targets and catches and third in receiving yards behind Meyers (64) and Parker Washington (32). Strange is off to a somewhat slow start to the 2026 season, though he's competing against Meyers, Washington and Brian Thomas for targets in the passing game. Strange will take a 7-72-1 receiving line (on 10 targets) into a Week 4 road clash against the Bengals.