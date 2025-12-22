Strange recorded five receptions on seven targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Broncos.

Strange matched his season high with seven targets, good for third on the team. Though he was limited to a modest yardage total, Strange found the end zone from three yards away late in the second quarter to reach the end zone for the second time in five games since returning from a hip injury. Strange has been limited to work primarily in the short areas of the field, but he has a consistent role in the Jaguars' passing offense, which has excelled of late.