Strange (foot) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Strange has missed the Jaguars' last three games due to a foot issue, and he's now limited to begin the team's new week of practice. He'll likely need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
