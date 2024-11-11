Strange caught two of three targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 12-7 loss to Minnesota.
Strange finished second on the team in receiving yards, though that's not saying much on a day when fill-in quarterback Mac Jones threw for only 111 yards. The 2023 second-round pick has been occasionally involved in the passing game since the return of starter Evan Engram, but Strange shouldn't be on the fantasy radar while Engram is healthy.
