Strange (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday night's game against the Bengals, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Strange seems to be trending towards not playing in Monday night's affair, as he's gone from limited participation at Friday's practice to a DNP on Saturday. With both Strange and Luke Farrell (toe) potentially missing Week 13, Evan Engram is the only tight end on Jacksonville's roster without an injury designation.