Strange caught both of his targets for 22 yards in Thursday night's 33-10 win over the Ravens.

The Jaguars keep blowing teams out and aren't being pushed on offense, which is keeping Trevor Lawrence's pass volume low. Strange is still making the most of his few opportunities, totaling four grabs for 77 yards on four targets over the last two weeks, games in which the Jaguars have combined to outscore their opponents 75-17. Strange is a TE1 for fantasy and gets a date with the Titans in nine days.