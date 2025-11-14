Strange (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Since the Jaguars designated Strange for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he logged a pair of limited practices before sitting out Friday's session. It's unclear if he may have tweaked the quad injury that has sidelined him since Week 6, but he at least isn't a candidate to be activated for Week 11 action. Among tight ends on Jacksonville's active roster, Hunter Long (hip/knee) also won't play Sunday, leaving Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris as the options at the position.