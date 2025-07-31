Strange is operating as the Jaguars' starting tight end at training camp, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

This comes as zero surprise following Evan Engram's offseason departure to Denver, but it was noteworthy that Jacksonville did very little at the tight end position during the offseason, opting to only add depth-type blockers Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long and Quintin Morris. Strange started eight regular-season games that Engram missed last season, totaling 29-285-2 receiving in those contests. Strange is a popular late-round pick at tight end in early fantasy drafts this summer.