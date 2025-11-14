default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Fellow WR Parker Washington (hamstring) was also limited Thursday, with Friday's final injury report slated to reveal the duo's game status ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Prior to being inactive in Week 10, Thomas recorded a 30/420/1 receiving line on 60 targets through eight contests.

More News