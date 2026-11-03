Thomas "has been the area of interest for a lot of other teams" leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Ian Rapoport of ESPN reports.

Since delivering an 87-1,282-10 receiving line over 17 games as a rookie in 2024, Thomas' production has cratered in the ensuing two seasons. He's been firmly behind fellow wideouts Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle) in terms of snap share through the Jaguars' first seven games of 2026 and has drawn more than three targets in just one of those contests. Though the vertical threat Thomas presents makes him an appealing target for teams seeking a big-play receiver ahead of the deadline, Rapoport acknowledges that it's unclear if the Jaguars have much motivation to move him. Despite his declining role within the Jacksonville offense, Thomas remains under contract through next season at relatively modest cap hits of $4.01 million in 2026 and $4.66 million in 2027.