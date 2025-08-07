Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas missed Wednesday's session due to an illness, but was back one day later, giving him an opportunity to log some practice reps ahead of Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers. Per Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville, coach Liam Coen indicated Thursday that he has no plans for any of his healthy players to sit out the contest, but it remains to be seen how much action key players such as Thomas will see versus Pittsburgh.
