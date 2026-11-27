Thomas could handle a larger role Sunday against the Titans, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports that Parker Washington (shoulder) won't suit up.

Thomas has had a disappointing third season in Jacksonville, mustering a meager 84 receiving yards over his last eight appearances while seemingly having fallen out of favor in coach Liam Coen's offense. Washington's absence against Tennessee's struggling secondary could provide Thomas with an opportunity to turn back the clock and turn in a performance reminiscent of the 2024 first-round pick's elite rookie season. Jakobi Meyers and Josh Cameron could also earn expanded roles in Jacksonville's wide-receiver room.