Thomas (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders after being limited in practice this week.

With Travis Hunter (knee) on IR and slated to miss at least four games, the Jaguars will need all they can get from Thomas in the coming weeks, as he's slated to lead a WR corps that will also feature Dyami Brown and Parker Washington. Through seven games, Thomas -- who caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs as a rookie last season -- has logged a less impressive 27/365/1 receiving line on 55 targets, but as long as he's not hampered too much by the shoulder issue he's currently managing, he should be busy this weekend and beyond.