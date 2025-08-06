Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Dealing with illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas will miss Wednesday's practice due to an illness and is considered day-to-day, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
The illness is likely a non-concern for the regular season but could impact Thomas' availability Saturday if the Jaguars decide to use key players in their preseason opener against Pittsburgh. This is the first report of Thomas missing any time during training camp.
