Thomas secured his only target for eight yards in the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Thomas' minimal role in the Jaguars' air attack was glaring on a day when Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes. All of Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, Josh Cameron and LeQuint Allen outpaced Thomas with at least one aspect of their receiving lines, the latter has a modest 7-88-0 line on 12 targets over the first three games of the campaign. Given the complementary role he seems to have fallen into, Thomas' prospects are generally dim heading into a Week 4 road matchup against the Bengals next Sunday.