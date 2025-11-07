Thomas is in line to miss Sunday's game against the Texans due to his low-grade high ankle sprain, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now trending toward being ruled out once the Jaguars post their final Week 10 injury report later Friday. In his looming absence, newcomer Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, Dyami Brown (provided he clears concussion protocol) and Tim Patrick are slated to lead the Jaguars' WR corps this weekend.