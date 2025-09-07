Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Finds end zone in tough day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas caught one of seven targets for 11 yards and took his only carry nine yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.
It was a frustrating start to his second NFL season for Thomas, but he salvaged his day with a TD on an end-around in the second quarter. Better days will be ahead for the LSU product as the Jaguars adjust to new coach Liam Coen's scheme, but the 1-11-0 line is already worse than Thomas had in any game as a rookie. He'll look for bigger volume and better production on the road in Week 2 against the Bengals.
More News
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Four targets in two possessions•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Plays briefly in preseason opener•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Dealing with illness•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Returns to practice•
-
Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Dinged-up in practice•