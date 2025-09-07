Thomas caught one of seven targets for 11 yards and took his only carry nine yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Panthers.

It was a frustrating start to his second NFL season for Thomas, but he salvaged his day with a TD on an end-around in the second quarter. Better days will be ahead for the LSU product as the Jaguars adjust to new coach Liam Coen's scheme, but the 1-11-0 line is already worse than Thomas had in any game as a rookie. He'll look for bigger volume and better production on the road in Week 2 against the Bengals.